Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $141.15 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Augur has a market cap of $141.15 million and $9.34 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $12.83 or 0.00094789 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex and ChaoEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00197160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.01120047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000553 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Bittrex, DragonEX, Upbit, Mercatox, LATOKEN, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, BitBay, IDEX, Kraken, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Koinex, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Binance, Liqui, Poloniex, Zebpay, Gate.io, Crex24, AirSwap, Bitsane and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

