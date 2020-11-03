Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AUTL stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.