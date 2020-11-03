Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

