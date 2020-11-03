Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AGR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,861,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 511,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $5,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.30. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.