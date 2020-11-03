Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.47.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,133,804 shares of company stock worth $803,085,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

