Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avinger has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.66.

AVGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Aegis lowered their price objective on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

