Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

CAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.60.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.