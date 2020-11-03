Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Aviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $6.71 on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

