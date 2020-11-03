AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AxoGen worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,063,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in AxoGen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $3,272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AxoGen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

AXGN stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.09. AxoGen, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

