B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMRC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $46.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.