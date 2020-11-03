B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE ONTO opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.11 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

