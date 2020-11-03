Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.88.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 128,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 111,138 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Baidu by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after buying an additional 575,332 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

