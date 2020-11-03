Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.88.
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.