Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its stake in Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 224,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Ball by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ball by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ball by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball stock opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

