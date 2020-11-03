Banano Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Banano has a total market capitalization of $793,383.78 and approximately $98,296.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00196352 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00029281 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.01122274 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,490,652 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,472,379 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.