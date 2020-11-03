Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BBVA opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $183,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $35,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $128,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.