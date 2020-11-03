Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is set to post its 9/30/2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

