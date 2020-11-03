Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,392 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,268,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 1,460,756 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,462,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,050,000 after buying an additional 1,042,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

BBD stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

