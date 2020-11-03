Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.48 ($2.91).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

