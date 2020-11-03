Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

