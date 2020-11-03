BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

NYSE BKU opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 169,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

