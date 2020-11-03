Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,323 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 388,078 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 31,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $3,184,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $157.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

