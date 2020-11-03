Barclays Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $100.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an above average rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,885.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.