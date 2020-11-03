Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BASFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

