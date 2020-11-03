Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.11% of Baxter International worth $46,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Baxter International by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,664 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,993,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

