Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.28.

NYSE:BAX opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

