Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $69.44 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

