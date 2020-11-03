Bayer’s (BAYN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.75 ($85.59).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €41.81 ($49.18) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.48. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.