BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $38,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $76,280 over the last three months. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCBP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

