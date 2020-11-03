BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.
BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.
NASDAQ BCBP opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
In other news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $38,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $76,280 over the last three months. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCBP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Article: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.