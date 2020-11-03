Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

