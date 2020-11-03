Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BFSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

BFSA stock opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64. Befesa S.A. has a 1-year low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 1-year high of €38.70 ($45.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

