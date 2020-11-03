Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $4.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.87. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.