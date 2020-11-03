Benchmark Downgrades UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

Shares of UBSFY opened at $17.47 on Friday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.