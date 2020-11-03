Benchmark Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,004.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,162.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,903.19. The company has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

