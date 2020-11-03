Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €7.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €6.36 ($7.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.73 and a 200-day moving average of €7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €14.40 ($16.94).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

