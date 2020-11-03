Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BBY opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $123.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 94.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

