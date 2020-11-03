BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Down 26% This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $337,740.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00076883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00195597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.01119298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002658 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

