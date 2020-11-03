BidaskClub Downgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Sell

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.78. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.78 per share, with a total value of $1,823,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,589.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $27,303.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares worth $299,476. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 184.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

