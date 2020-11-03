BidaskClub Downgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Hold

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MYGN. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.43. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after buying an additional 209,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 843,076 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 584,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 581,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

