BidaskClub Upgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to “Sell”

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $936.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

