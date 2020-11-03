BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.35). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.