Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $650.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $590.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $591.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $609.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.49 and a 200-day moving average of $492.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

