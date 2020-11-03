BioLife Solutions (BLFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $918.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.53.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $1,381,831.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,369 shares of company stock worth $16,006,787. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

