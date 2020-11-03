Bitcoin Planet Achieves Market Capitalization of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,477.32 or 0.99559693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00032783 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00472685 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00640862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00088964 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

