BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Raised to $115.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BL. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered BlackLine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $97.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.22 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,013 shares of company stock worth $21,405,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

