Blockstack (STX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $452,757.00

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Blockstack has a market cap of $102.24 million and $452,757.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00026160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.54 or 0.03801428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00209637 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 886,211,814 coins and its circulating supply is 652,288,448 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.