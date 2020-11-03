Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 5,643 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $42,661.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $340,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,110 and sold 16,593 shares valued at $125,443. 24.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 3,130.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 70.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

