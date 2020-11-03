BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BXC. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st.

BlueLinx stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. BlueLinx has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.34.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

