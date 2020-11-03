BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.34. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $298,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

