Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.87.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $108.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

