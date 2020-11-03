BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to $420.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FRFHF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $555.00.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $281.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.66. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $481.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.94.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

