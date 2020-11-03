BMO Capital Markets Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $155.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

